South Jersey Cops Searching for Two Missing Women

It's a somber morning in Cumberland County as multiple families have been tragically impacted by a car accident that claimed a child's life last night on Route 55. Authorities had to shut down travel on both the north and southbound lanes of highway Route 55 last night after crash left one child dead and multiple injured. No official word has been publicly reported regarding the exact time of when the accident actually occurred, but it is known that 911 was contacted a few minutes before midnight, NBCPhiladelphia.com says.