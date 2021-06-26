Austin gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(AUSTIN, TX) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Austin area offering savings of $0.54 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Murphy USA at 710 E Ben White Blvd. Regular there was listed at $2.55 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.09 at Chevron at 3100 Spirit Of Texas Dr, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.73 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Murphy USA 710 E Ben White Blvd, Austin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.55 $ 2.80 $ 3.09 $ 2.69

Shell 1601 E St Elmo Rd, Austin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.55 $ 2.98 $ 3.38 $ 2.69

Valero 4602 E Stassney Ln, Austin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.55 $ 2.98 $ 3.38 $ --

Fiesta 5510 S Ih-35, Austin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.58 $ 3.04 $ 3.29 $ --

Xpress Fuel 7200 Manchaca Rd, Austin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.58 $ 2.79 $ 3.14 $ -- card card $ 2.63 $ 2.84 $ 3.19 $ --

H-E-B 2512 E Riverside Dr, Austin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ 2.84 $ 3.13 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.