Here’s the cheapest gas in San Diego Saturday

(SAN DIEGO, CA) Gas prices vary across in the San Diego area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $1.40 per gallon.

Costco at 650 Gateway Center Dr was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.89 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 900 Orange Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $5.29.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $4.31.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Costco 650 Gateway Center Dr, San Diego

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ -- $ 4.19 $ --

Costco 2345 Fenton Pkwy, San Diego

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ -- $ 4.09 $ --

Golden State 2404 El Cajon Blvd, North Park

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.93 $ 4.23 $ 4.33 $ -- card card $ 4.03 $ 4.33 $ 4.43 $ --

Petromerica 1548 F St, San Diego

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.97 $ 4.17 $ 4.27 $ -- card card $ 4.07 $ 4.27 $ 4.37 $ --

NEX Autoport 484 Exchange Ave Nas North Islandc Ca 92135, San Diego

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.97 $ -- $ -- $ --

NEX Autoport Bldg 3341 S 28Th St, San Diego

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.97 $ 4.07 $ 4.17 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.