Where's the cheapest gas in Denver?

(DENVER, CO) According to Denver gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.61 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sam's Club at 7805 E 35Th Ave. Regular there was listed at $3.08 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.69 at Conoco at 505 E Speer Blvd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Denver area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.34 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sam's Club 7805 E 35Th Ave, Denver

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.08 $ -- $ -- $ --

Conoco 1501 Colorado Blvd, Denver

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 3.75 $ --

United Mart & Gas 2098 S Federal Blvd, Denver

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ -- $ -- $ --

Circle K 2010 W Evans Ave, Englewood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.16 $ 3.64 $ 3.96 $ --

King Soopers 2727 W Evans Ave, Denver

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.16 $ 3.46 $ 3.76 $ 3.19

Safeway 1280 E Evans Ave, Denver

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.18 $ -- $ 3.78 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.