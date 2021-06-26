Minneapolis gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.30 per gallon
(MINNEAPOLIS, MN) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Minneapolis area offering savings of $0.30 per gallon.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Costco at 1700 Park Place Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.69 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Mobil at 1221 Washington Ave S, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.89 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$--
$2.94
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.29
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$2.89
$2.99
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.29
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$2.99
$3.19
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.