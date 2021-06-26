Minneapolis gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.30 per gallon

(MINNEAPOLIS, MN) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Minneapolis area offering savings of $0.30 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Costco at 1700 Park Place Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.69 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Mobil at 1221 Washington Ave S, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.89 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Costco 1700 Park Place Blvd, St Louis Park

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ 2.94 $ --

Speedway 101 W Grant St, Minneapolis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ --

Speedway 801 W Lake St, Minneapolis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Handy Stop 700 Ne Lowry Ave, Minneapolis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 2.89 $ 2.99 $ --

Speedway 3453 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 3.09

BP 3551 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.