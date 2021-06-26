This is the cheapest gas in Las Vegas right now
(LAS VEGAS, NV) Depending on where you fill up in Las Vegas, you could be saving up to $0.79 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 5101 S Pecos Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.1 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to 76 at 3025 Las Vegas Blvd N, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.89.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.65 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.