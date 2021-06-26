This is the cheapest gas in Las Vegas right now

(LAS VEGAS, NV) Depending on where you fill up in Las Vegas, you could be saving up to $0.79 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 5101 S Pecos Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.1 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to 76 at 3025 Las Vegas Blvd N, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.89.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.65 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club 5101 S Pecos Rd, Las Vegas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.10 $ -- $ 3.29 $ 3.07

Sam's Club 2658 E Craig Rd, North Las Vegas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ 3.39 $ 3.03

Costco 222 S Martin Luther King Blvd, Las Vegas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.20 $ -- $ 3.40 $ --

76 2424 E Russell Rd, Las Vegas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.29 $ 3.55 $ 3.65 $ -- card card $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.79 $ --

76 1625 N Lamb Blvd , Las Vegas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.34 $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ -- card card $ 3.45 $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ --

ARCO 6102 W Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.35 $ 3.55 $ 3.75 $ -- card card $ 3.45 $ 3.65 $ 3.85 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.