Where's the cheapest gas in San Antonio?
(SAN ANTONIO, TX) Gas prices vary across in the San Antonio area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.29 per gallon.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 3150 Sw Military Dr was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.5 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Valero at 2101 S Laredo St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.79.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:32 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.63 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.50
$--
$2.85
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.51
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.52
$2.88
$3.12
$2.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.52
$2.77
$3.02
$2.76
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.52
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.53
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.