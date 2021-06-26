This is the cheapest gas in Los Angeles right now

(LOS ANGELES, CA) Depending on where you fill up in Los Angeles, you could be saving up to $1.40 per gallon on gas.

Berri Brothers at 3860 E 3Rd St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.79 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 900 N Hill St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $5.19.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $4.25 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Berri Brothers 3860 E 3Rd St, Los Angeles

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ 3.89 $ 3.99 $ --

Sinclair 5404 York Blvd, Highland Park

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.79 $ 3.89 $ 3.99 $ 4.29 card card $ 3.89 $ 3.99 $ 4.09 $ 4.39

Costco 2207 W Commonwealth Ave, Alhambra

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ -- $ 3.99 $ --

76 2035 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.89 $ 3.93 $ 4.03 $ 4.89 card card $ 3.99 $ 4.03 $ 4.13 $ 4.99

ARCO 3834 E 3Rd St, Los Angeles

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ 4.05 $ 4.15 $ --

United Oil 705 N Eastern Ave, Los Angeles

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.89 $ 4.19 $ 4.29 $ 3.99 card card $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 4.39 $ 4.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.