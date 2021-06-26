This is the cheapest gas in Los Angeles right now
(LOS ANGELES, CA) Depending on where you fill up in Los Angeles, you could be saving up to $1.40 per gallon on gas.
Berri Brothers at 3860 E 3Rd St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.79 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 900 N Hill St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $5.19.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $4.25 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.79
$3.89
$3.99
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.79
$3.89
$3.99
$4.29
|card
card$3.89
$3.99
$4.09
$4.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.79
$--
$3.99
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.89
$3.93
$4.03
$4.89
|card
card$3.99
$4.03
$4.13
$4.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.89
$4.05
$4.15
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.89
$4.19
$4.29
$3.99
|card
card$4.09
$4.29
$4.39
$4.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.