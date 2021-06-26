Gas savings: The cheapest station in Miami

(MIAMI, FL) Gas prices vary across in the Miami area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $1.08 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sunflex Fuels at 6120 Nw 27Th Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.77 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 1453 Alton Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.85.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.92 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sunflex Fuels 6120 Nw 27Th Ave, Miami

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 2.95

Caraf Oil 6151 Nw 32Nd Ave, Miami

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 2.95

7-Eleven 3199 Nw 62Nd, Miami

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ 3.18 $ 3.48 $ 2.93

Sunflex Fuels 1599 W Flagler St, Miami

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.79 $ 3.29 $ 3.39 $ -- card card $ 2.79 $ 3.29 $ 3.39 $ --

Valero 4401 Sw 8Th St , Miami

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.39 $ 2.89

Orion 6201 N Miami Ave, Miami

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.79 $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 2.95 card card $ 2.79 $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 2.95

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.