Houston, TX

Here’s the cheapest gas in Houston Saturday

Houston Digest
Houston Digest
 14 days ago
(HOUSTON, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Houston, you could be saving up to $0.90 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Speedee Mart at 1801 Ella Blvd. Regular there was listed at $2.49 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.39 at Chevron at 4423 San Felipe St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Houston area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.73 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Speedee Mart

1801 Ella Blvd, Houston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.49
$--
$--
$2.49
card
card$2.59
$2.88
$--
$2.49

Wayside Mini Mart

6003 Gulf Fwy, Houston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.49
$2.89
$--
$--
card
card$2.69
$3.09
$--
$--

Fuel Depot

3927 Telephone Rd, Houston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.49
$--
$--
$--
card
card$2.59
$--
$--
$--

Valero

8817 Jensen Dr, Houston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.49
$--
$--
$--
card
card$2.59
$--
$--
$--

Chevron

2490 S Wayside Dr, Houston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.52
$2.87
$3.22
$2.69
card
card$2.62
$2.97
$3.32
$2.79

SwingBy

6955 Griggs Rd, Houston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.52
$2.69
$2.99
$2.69
card
card$2.62
$2.79
$3.09
$2.79

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Houston Digest

Houston Digest

Houston, TX
ABOUT

With Houston Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

