Here’s the cheapest gas in Houston Saturday

(HOUSTON, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Houston, you could be saving up to $0.90 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Speedee Mart at 1801 Ella Blvd. Regular there was listed at $2.49 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.39 at Chevron at 4423 San Felipe St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Houston area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.73 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Speedee Mart 1801 Ella Blvd, Houston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.49 $ -- $ -- $ 2.49 card card $ 2.59 $ 2.88 $ -- $ 2.49

Wayside Mini Mart 6003 Gulf Fwy, Houston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.49 $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.69 $ 3.09 $ -- $ --

Fuel Depot 3927 Telephone Rd, Houston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.49 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.59 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 8817 Jensen Dr, Houston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.49 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.59 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 2490 S Wayside Dr, Houston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.52 $ 2.87 $ 3.22 $ 2.69 card card $ 2.62 $ 2.97 $ 3.32 $ 2.79

SwingBy 6955 Griggs Rd, Houston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.52 $ 2.69 $ 2.99 $ 2.69 card card $ 2.62 $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 2.79

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.