Here’s the cheapest gas in Houston Saturday
(HOUSTON, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Houston, you could be saving up to $0.90 per gallon on gas.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Speedee Mart at 1801 Ella Blvd. Regular there was listed at $2.49 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.39 at Chevron at 4423 San Felipe St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Houston area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.73 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.49
$--
$--
$2.49
|card
card$2.59
$2.88
$--
$2.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.49
$2.89
$--
$--
|card
card$2.69
$3.09
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.49
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$2.59
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.49
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$2.59
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.52
$2.87
$3.22
$2.69
|card
card$2.62
$2.97
$3.32
$2.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.52
$2.69
$2.99
$2.69
|card
card$2.62
$2.79
$3.09
$2.79
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.