This is the cheapest gas in Chicago right now
(CHICAGO, IL) According to Chicago gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.15 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Mobil at 1306 S Cicero Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.24 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Marathon at 335 N Ogden Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.39.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Chicago area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.77 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.24
$3.49
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.44
$--
$3.96
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.44
$--
$4.05
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.45
$3.75
$4.15
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.49
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.49
$3.74
$3.99
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.