This is the cheapest gas in Chicago right now

(CHICAGO, IL) According to Chicago gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.15 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Mobil at 1306 S Cicero Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.24 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Marathon at 335 N Ogden Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.39.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Chicago area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.77 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Mobil 1306 S Cicero Ave, Chicago

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.24 $ 3.49 $ -- $ --

Costco 1430 S Ashland Ave, Chicago

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.44 $ -- $ 3.96 $ --

Costco 2746 N Clybourn Avenue, Chicago

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.44 $ -- $ 4.05 $ --

Amstar 4701 S Western Blvd, Chicago

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.45 $ 3.75 $ 4.15 $ --

Marathon 2584 S Blue Island Ave, Chicago

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ -- $ -- $ --

Food4Less 2050 W 47Th St, Chicago

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ 3.74 $ 3.99 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.