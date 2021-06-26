Cancel
Chicago, IL

This is the cheapest gas in Chicago right now

Chicago Digest
Chicago Digest
 14 days ago
(CHICAGO, IL) According to Chicago gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.15 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Mobil at 1306 S Cicero Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.24 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Marathon at 335 N Ogden Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.39.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Chicago area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.77 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Mobil

1306 S Cicero Ave, Chicago
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.24
$3.49
$--
$--

Costco

1430 S Ashland Ave, Chicago
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.44
$--
$3.96
$--

Costco

2746 N Clybourn Avenue, Chicago
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.44
$--
$4.05
$--

Amstar

4701 S Western Blvd, Chicago
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.45
$3.75
$4.15
$--

Marathon

2584 S Blue Island Ave, Chicago
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.49
$--
$--
$--

Food4Less

2050 W 47Th St, Chicago
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.49
$3.74
$3.99
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Chicago, IL
ABOUT

With Chicago Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

