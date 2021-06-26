Detroit gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area
(DETROIT, MI) Gas prices vary across in the Detroit area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $141.92 per gallon.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Valero at 3640 E Mcnichols Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.98 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to XTR at 968 Ottawa St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $144.9.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $71.33 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.98
$--
$--
$3.05
|card
card$3.08
$--
$--
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.99
$3.49
$3.99
$3.19
|card
card$3.09
$3.59
$4.09
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.99
$3.63
$--
$2.99
|card
card$3.07
$3.73
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.99
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$3.07
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.03
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$3.08
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.09
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:07 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.