Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Detroit, MI

Detroit gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

Posted by 
Motor City Metro
Motor City Metro
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mH67E_0ag1iyk300

(DETROIT, MI) Gas prices vary across in the Detroit area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $141.92 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Valero at 3640 E Mcnichols Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.98 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to XTR at 968 Ottawa St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $144.9.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $71.33 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Valero

3640 E Mcnichols Rd, Detroit
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.98
$--
$--
$3.05
card
card$3.08
$--
$--
$3.05

Shell

12441 E Jefferson Ave, Detroit
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$3.49
$3.99
$3.19
card
card$3.09
$3.59
$4.09
$3.19

CITGO

3800 Conner St, Detroit
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$3.63
$--
$2.99
card
card$3.07
$3.73
$--
$--

Mobil

12517 Mack Ave, Detroit
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.07
$--
$--
$--

Marathon

5001 E Davison St, Detroit
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.03
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.08
$--
$--
$--

CITGO

8351 Woodward Ave, Detroit
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.09
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:07 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Motor City Metro

Motor City Metro

Detroit, MI
11K+
Followers
808
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay connected with the latest news alerts from the greater Detroit area.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Traffic
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Price Comparison#Xtr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Detroit, MIPosted by
Motor City Metro

Save up to $141.91 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Detroit

(DETROIT, MI) Gas prices vary across in the Detroit area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $141.91 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Shell at 12441 E Jefferson Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to XTR at 968 Ottawa St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $144.9.
Detroit, MIPosted by
Motor City Metro

Save $141.91 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Detroit

(DETROIT, MI) Gas prices vary across in the Detroit area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $141.91 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Shell at 12441 E Jefferson Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to XTR at 968 Ottawa St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $144.9.
Detroit, MIPosted by
Motor City Metro

Single-family homes for sale in Detroit

(DETROIT, MI) Looking for a house in Detroit? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place. From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

Comments / 0

Community Policy