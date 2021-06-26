Detroit gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(DETROIT, MI) Gas prices vary across in the Detroit area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $141.92 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Valero at 3640 E Mcnichols Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.98 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to XTR at 968 Ottawa St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $144.9.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $71.33 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Valero 3640 E Mcnichols Rd, Detroit

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.98 $ -- $ -- $ 3.05 card card $ 3.08 $ -- $ -- $ 3.05

Shell 12441 E Jefferson Ave, Detroit

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.49 $ 3.99 $ 3.19 card card $ 3.09 $ 3.59 $ 4.09 $ 3.19

CITGO 3800 Conner St, Detroit

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.63 $ -- $ 2.99 card card $ 3.07 $ 3.73 $ -- $ --

Mobil 12517 Mack Ave, Detroit

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.07 $ -- $ -- $ --

Marathon 5001 E Davison St, Detroit

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.03 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.08 $ -- $ -- $ --

CITGO 8351 Woodward Ave, Detroit

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:07 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.