Gas savings: The cheapest station in Cleveland

(CLEVELAND, OH) Gas prices vary across in the Cleveland area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.73 per gallon.

Valley View at 4126 Pearl Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.56 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at BP at 900 Carnegie Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.92.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Valley View 4126 Pearl Rd, Cleveland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.56 $ -- $ -- $ --

Gas USA 3934 W 117Th St, Cleveland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.72 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.19 card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Pioneer 3935 W 130Th St, Cleveland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.74 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sunoco 3945 W 130Th St, Cleveland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.74 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Prestige Petro 8805 Buckeye Rd, Cleveland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sunoco 8910 Buckeye Rd, Cleveland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.15 $ 3.95 $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.