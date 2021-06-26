Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cleveland, OH

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Cleveland

Posted by 
Crooked River Chronicle
Crooked River Chronicle
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oQGop_0ag1ixrK00

(CLEVELAND, OH) Gas prices vary across in the Cleveland area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.73 per gallon.

Valley View at 4126 Pearl Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.56 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at BP at 900 Carnegie Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.92.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Valley View

4126 Pearl Rd, Cleveland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.56
$--
$--
$--

Gas USA

3934 W 117Th St, Cleveland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.72
$3.29
$3.59
$3.19
card
card$2.84
$--
$--
$3.29

Pioneer

3935 W 130Th St, Cleveland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.74
$--
$--
$--

Sunoco

3945 W 130Th St, Cleveland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.74
$--
$--
$--
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Prestige Petro

8805 Buckeye Rd, Cleveland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$--

Sunoco

8910 Buckeye Rd, Cleveland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$3.15
$3.95
$3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Crooked River Chronicle

Crooked River Chronicle

Cleveland, OH
4K+
Followers
781
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay informed with the latest news, from politics to local education, government and sports, in the greater Cleveland area.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Traffic
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Traffic
City
Valley View, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bp#Gas Prices#Fuel Prices#Bp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Crooked River Chronicle

Survey pinpoints diesel prices around Cleveland

(CLEVELAND, OH) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.50 if you’re buying diesel in Cleveland, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater Cleveland area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.99, at HP at 13900 Kinsman Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.49, listed at Shell at 3020 Carnegie Ave.

Comments / 0

Community Policy