Oakland, CA

Save $1.00 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Oakland

Oakland Observer
Oakland Observer
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pvCAc_0ag1iwyb00

(OAKLAND, CA) According to Oakland gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.00 per gallon on gas.

GO! GAS & Food at 720 High St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.79 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at 76 at 1700 Powell St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.79.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Oakland area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.29 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

GO! GAS & Food

720 High St, Oakland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.79
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.89
$4.09
$--
$--

GO! GAS & Food

2240 Mountain Blvd , Oakland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.89
$4.09
$--
$--
card
card$3.99
$4.19
$--
$--

Valero

4251 International Blvd, Oakland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.89
$4.09
$4.19
$--
card
card$3.99
$4.19
$4.29
$--

Valero

5910 Macarthur Blvd, Oakland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.89
$3.99
$4.09
$3.79
card
card$3.99
$4.09
$4.19
$--

Safeway

2234 Otis Dr, Alameda
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.92
$4.07
$4.21
$--
card
card$4.02
$4.17
$4.31
$--

Safeway

501 Willie Stargell Ave, Alameda
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.93
$4.07
$4.21
$4.15
card
card$4.03
$4.17
$4.31
$4.25

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Oakland Observer, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

