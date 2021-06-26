Save $1.00 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Oakland

(OAKLAND, CA) According to Oakland gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.00 per gallon on gas.

GO! GAS & Food at 720 High St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.79 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at 76 at 1700 Powell St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.79.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Oakland area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.29 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

GO! GAS & Food 720 High St, Oakland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.79 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ -- $ --

GO! GAS & Food 2240 Mountain Blvd , Oakland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ -- $ --

Valero 4251 International Blvd, Oakland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 4.19 $ -- card card $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 4.29 $ --

Valero 5910 Macarthur Blvd, Oakland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.89 $ 3.99 $ 4.09 $ 3.79 card card $ 3.99 $ 4.09 $ 4.19 $ --

Safeway 2234 Otis Dr, Alameda

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.92 $ 4.07 $ 4.21 $ -- card card $ 4.02 $ 4.17 $ 4.31 $ --

Safeway 501 Willie Stargell Ave, Alameda

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.93 $ 4.07 $ 4.21 $ 4.15 card card $ 4.03 $ 4.17 $ 4.31 $ 4.25

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.