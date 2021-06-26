Save $1.00 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Oakland
(OAKLAND, CA) According to Oakland gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.00 per gallon on gas.
GO! GAS & Food at 720 High St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.79 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at 76 at 1700 Powell St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.79.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Oakland area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.29 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.79
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$3.89
$4.09
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.89
$4.09
$--
$--
|card
card$3.99
$4.19
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.89
$4.09
$4.19
$--
|card
card$3.99
$4.19
$4.29
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.89
$3.99
$4.09
$3.79
|card
card$3.99
$4.09
$4.19
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.92
$4.07
$4.21
$--
|card
card$4.02
$4.17
$4.31
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.93
$4.07
$4.21
$4.15
|card
card$4.03
$4.17
$4.31
$4.25
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.