Lincoln, NE

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Lincoln

Lincoln Daily
Lincoln Daily
 14 days ago
(LINCOLN, NE) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Lincoln area offering savings of $0.61 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Piedmont Auto Care at 1316 S 50Th St. Regular there was listed at $2.75 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.36 at Hy-Vee at 7101 Pioneers Blvd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Lincoln area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.02 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Piedmont Auto Care

1316 S 50Th St, Lincoln
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$2.95
$--
$3.15

Costco

1620 Pine Lake Rd, Lincoln
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.78
$--
$2.99
$2.79

Sam's Club

4900 N 27Th St, Lincoln
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$--

A's Stop & Shop

1301 N 27Th St, Lincoln
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.86
$--
$--
$--

Casey's

606 West A St, Lincoln
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.87
$--
$--
$3.09

Casey's

1001 S 13 Th St, Lincoln
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

At Lincoln Daily, you get the local Nebraska news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of writers.

