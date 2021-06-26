Gas savings: The cheapest station in Lincoln

(LINCOLN, NE) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Lincoln area offering savings of $0.61 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Piedmont Auto Care at 1316 S 50Th St. Regular there was listed at $2.75 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.36 at Hy-Vee at 7101 Pioneers Blvd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Lincoln area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.02 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Piedmont Auto Care 1316 S 50Th St, Lincoln

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 2.95 $ -- $ 3.15

Costco 1620 Pine Lake Rd, Lincoln

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ -- $ 2.99 $ 2.79

Sam's Club 4900 N 27Th St, Lincoln

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ --

A's Stop & Shop 1301 N 27Th St, Lincoln

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ -- $ -- $ --

Casey's 606 West A St, Lincoln

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Casey's 1001 S 13 Th St, Lincoln

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.