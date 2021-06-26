Cancel
Save up to $1.10 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Manhattan

Manhattan Echo
Manhattan Echo
 14 days ago
(MANHATTAN, NY) According to Manhattan gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.10 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sunoco at 95 Us-46 E was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Mobil at 51-63 8Th Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.99.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.13 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sunoco

95 Us-46 E, Little Ferry
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.89
$3.40
$3.60
$3.28
card
card$2.95
$3.46
$3.65
$3.28

Delta

38 Sylvan Ave, Englewood Cliffs
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.29
$3.59
$--

Gasolina

163 Bruckner Blvd, The Bronx
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.91
$3.21
$3.45
$--

Delta

520 Broad Ave, Ridgefield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.91
$3.15
$3.35
$3.13
card
card$2.97
$--
$--
$3.13

Merit Petroleum

782 Tonnele Ave, Jersey City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.91
$--
$3.17
$3.13
card
card$3.01
$--
$3.27
$3.13

Conoco

73 Palisade Ave, Cliffside Park
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.93
$3.27
$3.41
$--
card
card$2.99
$3.33
$3.47
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Manhattan Echo

Manhattan Echo

Manhattan, NY
ABOUT

With Manhattan Echo, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

