Save up to $1.10 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Manhattan
(MANHATTAN, NY) According to Manhattan gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.10 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sunoco at 95 Us-46 E was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Mobil at 51-63 8Th Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.99.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.13 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.89
$3.40
$3.60
$3.28
|card
card$2.95
$3.46
$3.65
$3.28
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.29
$3.59
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.91
$3.21
$3.45
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.91
$3.15
$3.35
$3.13
|card
card$2.97
$--
$--
$3.13
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.91
$--
$3.17
$3.13
|card
card$3.01
$--
$3.27
$3.13
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.93
$3.27
$3.41
$--
|card
card$2.99
$3.33
$3.47
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.