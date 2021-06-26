Save up to $1.10 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Manhattan

(MANHATTAN, NY) According to Manhattan gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.10 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sunoco at 95 Us-46 E was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Mobil at 51-63 8Th Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.99.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.13 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sunoco 95 Us-46 E, Little Ferry

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ 3.40 $ 3.60 $ 3.28 card card $ 2.95 $ 3.46 $ 3.65 $ 3.28

Delta 38 Sylvan Ave, Englewood Cliffs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ --

Gasolina 163 Bruckner Blvd, The Bronx

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.91 $ 3.21 $ 3.45 $ --

Delta 520 Broad Ave, Ridgefield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.91 $ 3.15 $ 3.35 $ 3.13 card card $ 2.97 $ -- $ -- $ 3.13

Merit Petroleum 782 Tonnele Ave, Jersey City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.91 $ -- $ 3.17 $ 3.13 card card $ 3.01 $ -- $ 3.27 $ 3.13

Conoco 73 Palisade Ave, Cliffside Park

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.93 $ 3.27 $ 3.41 $ -- card card $ 2.99 $ 3.33 $ 3.47 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.