Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Custer County, CO

Special Weather Statement issued for Canon City Vicinity, Eastern Fremont County by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-26 08:41:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-26 10:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Canon City Vicinity, Eastern Fremont County; Wet Mountains above 10000 Ft; Wet Mountains between 6300 and 10000Ft THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN PUEBLO HAS ISSUED A SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR East central Custer County in southeastern Colorado West central Pueblo County in southeastern Colorado This includes areas in and around the Junkins Burn Scar An area of steady light to moderate rain will occur over the Junkins burns scar through about 10:00 AM this morning. Since the rain is not expected to come down at a heavy rate, flash flooding is not anticipated in the burn scar region, however, streams in and around the Junkins burn scar will likely start to run higher than normal due to the steady light to moderate rain.

alerts.weather.gov
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Canon City, CO
State
Colorado State
City
Cañon City, CO
County
Huerfano County, CO
County
Fremont County, CO
County
Pueblo County, CO
County
Custer County, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden fires head of Social Security Administration

President Biden on Friday fired Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul, a holdover from the Trump administration, after Saul refused a request to resign from his position. A White House official confirmed that Saul’s employment was terminated. The move was first reported by The Washington Post. David Black, Saul’s deputy who...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Non-competes, banks and farms: Five key elements of Biden's executive order

President Biden ’s sweeping executive order on competition targets industries from banking and airlines to technology and health care, declaring war on corporations over anti-competitive practices. It aims to encourage innovation and competition, and boost the U.S. economy, through dozens of consumer-focused and worker-focused provisions. Here are five key elements...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden warns Putin on Russian ransomware attacks

President Biden spoke by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday and urged him to take action to disrupt criminal groups operating in Russia that are behind recent ransomware attacks in the United States. Biden also warned that the U.S. would “take any necessary action to defend its people...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

U.S. military says withdrawal from Afghanistan 90 percent complete

As the Taliban make significant territorial gains in northern Afghanistan, the U.S. military said Tuesday its exit from the country is more than 90 percent complete. The U.S. Central Command in a statement said the U.S. had officially handed over seven facilities to the Afghan Ministry of Defense. It comes...
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

The U.S. just experienced its hottest June on record

In 127 years of record-keeping, the United States was never this hot in June. Blistering and record-setting heat waves on both the West Coast and the East Coast made last month the hottest June in U.S. history, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. As the Earth continues to...
Miami, FLPosted by
The Hill

Miami courthouse to undergo repairs amid safety concerns

The Miami-Dade County Courthouse will undergo repairs amid safety concerns following an inspection, officials announced Friday. Officials said in a statement that all business at the courthouse will be conducted virtually. Judges and court staff will begin working remotely “until further notice” starting July 12. The statement was issued by...

Comments / 0

Community Policy