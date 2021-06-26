Special Weather Statement issued for Canon City Vicinity, Eastern Fremont County by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 08:41:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-26 10:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Canon City Vicinity, Eastern Fremont County; Wet Mountains above 10000 Ft; Wet Mountains between 6300 and 10000Ft THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN PUEBLO HAS ISSUED A SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR East central Custer County in southeastern Colorado West central Pueblo County in southeastern Colorado This includes areas in and around the Junkins Burn Scar An area of steady light to moderate rain will occur over the Junkins burns scar through about 10:00 AM this morning. Since the rain is not expected to come down at a heavy rate, flash flooding is not anticipated in the burn scar region, however, streams in and around the Junkins burn scar will likely start to run higher than normal due to the steady light to moderate rain.