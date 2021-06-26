Cancel
Portland, OR

Portland gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

Posted by 
Portland Report
Portland Report
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WdurS_0ag1isRh00

(PORTLAND, OR) Gas prices vary across in the Portland area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $1.03 per gallon.

Space Age at 4140 Se Harrison St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.26 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 400 W Burnside St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.29.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.62.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Space Age

4140 Se Harrison St , Milwaukie
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.26
$3.50
$3.70
$--

Space Age

6503 Se 52Nd Ave , Portland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.29
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.49
$--
$--
$--

Safeway

10550 Se 42Nd Ave, Milwaukie
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.29
$3.44
$3.59
$3.24
card
card$3.39
$3.54
$3.69
$3.34

Fred Meyer

4718 Se 82Nd Ave, Portland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.33
$3.53
$3.68
$3.34

Fred Meyer

11360 Sw Canyon Rd, Beaverton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.33
$3.48
$3.63
$3.35

Fastrak

5710 Ne Fremont St, Portland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.35
$3.65
$3.85
$--
card
card$3.59
$3.89
$4.09
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Portland Report

Portland Report

Portland, OR
