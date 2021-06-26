Portland gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(PORTLAND, OR) Gas prices vary across in the Portland area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $1.03 per gallon.

Space Age at 4140 Se Harrison St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.26 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 400 W Burnside St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.29.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.62.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Space Age 4140 Se Harrison St , Milwaukie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.26 $ 3.50 $ 3.70 $ --

Space Age 6503 Se 52Nd Ave , Portland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.49 $ -- $ -- $ --

Safeway 10550 Se 42Nd Ave, Milwaukie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.29 $ 3.44 $ 3.59 $ 3.24 card card $ 3.39 $ 3.54 $ 3.69 $ 3.34

Fred Meyer 4718 Se 82Nd Ave, Portland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.33 $ 3.53 $ 3.68 $ 3.34

Fred Meyer 11360 Sw Canyon Rd, Beaverton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.33 $ 3.48 $ 3.63 $ 3.35

Fastrak 5710 Ne Fremont St, Portland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ 3.85 $ -- card card $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.