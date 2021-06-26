Here’s the cheapest gas in Fort Worth Saturday

(FORT WORTH, TX) According to Fort Worth gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.64 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Lisa's at 2550 Ne 28Th St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.65 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 1541 S University Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.82 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Lisa's 2550 Ne 28Th St , Fort Worth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ 2.74 $ 2.89 $ 2.69

Lisa's Food Mart 2315 Nw 24Th St, Fort Worth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.66 $ 2.89 $ 3.09 $ 2.69

Conoco 2250 Hemphill St, Fort Worth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ --

Phillips 66 3301 White Settlement Rd, Fort Worth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 2.79

Shamrock 1824 Hemphill St, Fort Worth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 2.89

Speedy 401 N W 28Th St, Fort Worth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ 2.99 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.