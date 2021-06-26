Cancel
Fort Worth, TX

Here’s the cheapest gas in Fort Worth Saturday

Tarrant County Today
Tarrant County Today
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36ln4I_0ag1iqgF00

(FORT WORTH, TX) According to Fort Worth gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.64 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Lisa's at 2550 Ne 28Th St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.65 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 1541 S University Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.82 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Lisa's

2550 Ne 28Th St , Fort Worth
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.65
$2.74
$2.89
$2.69

Lisa's Food Mart

2315 Nw 24Th St, Fort Worth
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.66
$2.89
$3.09
$2.69

Conoco

2250 Hemphill St, Fort Worth
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.68
$3.09
$3.49
$--

Phillips 66

3301 White Settlement Rd, Fort Worth
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$2.99
$3.39
$2.79

Shamrock

1824 Hemphill St, Fort Worth
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$2.99
$3.39
$2.89

Speedy

401 N W 28Th St, Fort Worth
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$2.99
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Fort Worth, TX
