Here’s the cheapest gas in Fort Worth Saturday
(FORT WORTH, TX) According to Fort Worth gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.64 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Lisa's at 2550 Ne 28Th St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.65 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 1541 S University Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.82 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.65
$2.74
$2.89
$2.69
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.66
$2.89
$3.09
$2.69
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.68
$3.09
$3.49
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$2.99
$3.39
$2.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$2.99
$3.39
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$--
$2.99
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.