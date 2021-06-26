Save $1.34 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in San Jose

(SAN JOSE, CA) According to San Jose gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.34 per gallon on gas.

Moe's Stop at 1604 Mckee Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.75 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at 76 at 2850 Stevens Creek Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $5.09.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $4.25.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Moe's Stop 1604 Mckee Rd, San Jose

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.75 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.85 $ -- $ -- $ --

Gas & Shop 1655 Mckee Rd, San Jose

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.77 $ 4.15 $ 4.25 $ 4.25 card card $ 3.75 $ 4.21 $ 4.31 $ 4.31

Gas & Shop 1590 Mckee Rd, San Jose

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.77 $ 4.15 $ 4.25 $ 4.25 card card $ 3.87 $ 4.25 $ 4.35 $ 4.39

Excel Gas & Mart 1120 N 1St St, San Jose

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.79 $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ -- card card $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ --

Moe's Stop 1948 Camden Ave, San Jose

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.79 $ 3.99 $ 4.09 $ 3.89 card card $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 4.19 $ 3.99

Costco 2201 Senter Rd, San Jose

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.85 $ -- $ 4.18 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.