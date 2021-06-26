Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Jose, CA

Save $1.34 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in San Jose

Posted by 
San Jose Sentinel
San Jose Sentinel
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RCeYV_0ag1ipnW00

(SAN JOSE, CA) According to San Jose gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.34 per gallon on gas.

Moe's Stop at 1604 Mckee Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.75 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at 76 at 2850 Stevens Creek Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $5.09.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $4.25.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Moe's Stop

1604 Mckee Rd, San Jose
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.75
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.85
$--
$--
$--

Gas & Shop

1655 Mckee Rd, San Jose
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.77
$4.15
$4.25
$4.25
card
card$3.75
$4.21
$4.31
$4.31

Gas & Shop

1590 Mckee Rd, San Jose
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.77
$4.15
$4.25
$4.25
card
card$3.87
$4.25
$4.35
$4.39

Excel Gas & Mart

1120 N 1St St, San Jose
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.79
$3.99
$4.19
$--
card
card$3.89
$4.09
$4.29
$--

Moe's Stop

1948 Camden Ave, San Jose
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.79
$3.99
$4.09
$3.89
card
card$3.89
$4.09
$4.19
$3.99

Costco

2201 Senter Rd, San Jose
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.85
$--
$4.18
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
San Jose Sentinel

San Jose Sentinel

San Jose, CA
1K+
Followers
758
Post
452K+
Views
ABOUT

Stay connected with local breaking news happening in San Jose, including local politics, events, and arts and culture.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
San Jose, CA
Traffic
Local
California Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
San Jose, CAPosted by
San Jose Sentinel

Check out these homes for sale in San Jose now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Welcome to Las Brisas, with all the amenities you need! Freshly updated with new carpet, painted kitchen and bathroom cabinets, new interior paint and
San Jose, CAPosted by
San Jose Sentinel

San Jose is in for a sunny Friday — jump on it!

(SAN JOSE, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in San Jose. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
San Jose, CAPosted by
San Jose Sentinel

Check out these San Jose homes on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: This home has a BONUS DEN (besides the 3bedrooms) suited for multi purpose room of office, playroom, theater room, guest room, you name
San Jose, CAPosted by
San Jose Sentinel

San Jose flea market future up in the air

(SAN JOSE, Calif.) The future of the San Jose Flea Market is uncertain after council members failed to reach a consensus. On Tuesday, the San Jose City Council met to discuss plans for Berryessa Bart Urban Village, which lasted 15 hours. Council members voted 6-5 to postpone the decision until next week, The Mercury News reported.

Comments / 0

Community Policy