Pleasanton, CA

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Pleasanton

Posted by 
Tri-Valley Tribune
Tri-Valley Tribune
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v7fyC_0ag1ioA100

(PLEASANTON, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Pleasanton area offering savings of $0.74 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Angle Petroleum at 2008 1St St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.95 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 2186 Las Positas Ct, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.69.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $4.37 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Angle Petroleum

2008 1St St, Livermore
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.95
$4.15
$4.35
$3.95

Sunol Super Stop

3004 Andrade Rd, Sunol
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.97
$4.13
$4.23
$3.97
card
card$4.07
$4.23
$4.33
$4.07

Speedway

1619 1St St, Livermore
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.05
$4.25
$4.35
$--

Costco

2800 Independence Dr, Livermore
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.06
$--
$4.35
$--

ARCO

7249 Village Pkwy, Dublin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.09
$4.29
$4.49
$--
card
card$4.19
$4.39
$4.59
$--

Valero

7840 Amador Valley Blvd, Dublin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.09
$4.29
$4.39
$--
card
card$4.19
$4.39
$4.49
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

