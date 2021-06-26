Gas savings: The cheapest station in Pleasanton
(PLEASANTON, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Pleasanton area offering savings of $0.74 per gallon.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Angle Petroleum at 2008 1St St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.95 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 2186 Las Positas Ct, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.69.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $4.37 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.95
$4.15
$4.35
$3.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.97
$4.13
$4.23
$3.97
|card
card$4.07
$4.23
$4.33
$4.07
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.05
$4.25
$4.35
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.06
$--
$4.35
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.09
$4.29
$4.49
$--
|card
card$4.19
$4.39
$4.59
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.09
$4.29
$4.39
$--
|card
card$4.19
$4.39
$4.49
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.