Gas savings: The cheapest station in Pleasanton

(PLEASANTON, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Pleasanton area offering savings of $0.74 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Angle Petroleum at 2008 1St St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.95 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 2186 Las Positas Ct, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.69.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $4.37 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Angle Petroleum 2008 1St St, Livermore

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.95 $ 4.15 $ 4.35 $ 3.95

Sunol Super Stop 3004 Andrade Rd, Sunol

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.97 $ 4.13 $ 4.23 $ 3.97 card card $ 4.07 $ 4.23 $ 4.33 $ 4.07

Speedway 1619 1St St, Livermore

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.05 $ 4.25 $ 4.35 $ --

Costco 2800 Independence Dr, Livermore

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.06 $ -- $ 4.35 $ --

ARCO 7249 Village Pkwy, Dublin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 4.49 $ -- card card $ 4.19 $ 4.39 $ 4.59 $ --

Valero 7840 Amador Valley Blvd, Dublin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 4.39 $ -- card card $ 4.19 $ 4.39 $ 4.49 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.