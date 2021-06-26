Save up to $0.70 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Walnut Creek

(WALNUT CREEK, CA) Gas prices vary across in the Walnut Creek area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.70 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Costco at 2400 Monument Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.89 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to 76 at 1024 Alberta Way, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.59.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Walnut Creek area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.29 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Costco 2400 Monument Blvd, Concord

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ -- $ 4.19 $ 3.79

Bonfare 2800 Grant St, Concord

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ -- $ 3.99 card card $ 3.99 $ -- $ 4.39 $ 4.09

World 2211 Monument Blvd, Concord

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.99 $ 4.09 $ 4.19 $ -- card card $ 3.99 $ 4.09 $ 4.19 $ --

ARCO 2490 Monument Blvd, Concord

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 4.39 $ 4.15 card card $ 4.09 $ 4.22 $ 4.45 $ 4.25

Flyers 1599 Newell Ave, Walnut Creek

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.03 $ 4.19 $ 4.29 $ 3.79 card card $ 4.13 $ 4.29 $ 4.39 $ 3.89

ARCO 2686 Pleasant Hill Rd, Pleasant Hill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.03 $ 4.23 $ 4.43 $ -- card card $ 4.13 $ 4.29 $ 4.49 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.