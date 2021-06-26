Cancel
Walnut Creek, CA

Save up to $0.70 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Walnut Creek

Posted by 
Contra Costa Today
Contra Costa Today
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rHsBN_0ag1inHI00

(WALNUT CREEK, CA) Gas prices vary across in the Walnut Creek area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.70 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Costco at 2400 Monument Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.89 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to 76 at 1024 Alberta Way, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.59.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Walnut Creek area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.29 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Costco

2400 Monument Blvd, Concord
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.89
$--
$4.19
$3.79

Bonfare

2800 Grant St, Concord
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.89
$4.09
$--
$3.99
card
card$3.99
$--
$4.39
$4.09

World

2211 Monument Blvd, Concord
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.99
$4.09
$4.19
$--
card
card$3.99
$4.09
$4.19
$--

ARCO

2490 Monument Blvd, Concord
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.99
$4.19
$4.39
$4.15
card
card$4.09
$4.22
$4.45
$4.25

Flyers

1599 Newell Ave, Walnut Creek
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.03
$4.19
$4.29
$3.79
card
card$4.13
$4.29
$4.39
$3.89

ARCO

2686 Pleasant Hill Rd, Pleasant Hill
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.03
$4.23
$4.43
$--
card
card$4.13
$4.29
$4.49
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Contra Costa Today

Contra Costa Today

Walnut Creek, CA
With Contra Costa Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

