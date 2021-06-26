This is the cheapest gas in Dallas right now

(DALLAS, TX) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Dallas area offering savings of $0.81 per gallon.

Texaco at 4201 W Jefferson Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.68 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 4455 Lovers Ln, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.49.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.86 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Texaco 4201 W Jefferson Blvd, Dallas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 2.89

Murphy Express 6410 Lemmon Ave, Dallas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.94 $ 3.19 $ 2.80

Shell 7014 N Stemmons Fwy, Dallas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99 card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

QuikTrip 1500 N Westmoreland Rd, Dallas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.70 $ 2.95 $ 3.20 $ 2.85

RaceTrac 2506 Inwood Rd, Dallas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 2.99 $ 3.25 $ 2.83

Valero 500 S Hampton Rd, Dallas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.05 $ 3.44 $ 2.79

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.