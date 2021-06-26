Cancel
Dallas, TX

This is the cheapest gas in Dallas right now

Posted by 
The Dallasite
The Dallasite
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33zq20_0ag1imOZ00

(DALLAS, TX) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Dallas area offering savings of $0.81 per gallon.

Texaco at 4201 W Jefferson Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.68 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 4455 Lovers Ln, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.49.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.86 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Texaco

4201 W Jefferson Blvd, Dallas
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.68
$2.99
$3.29
$2.89

Murphy Express

6410 Lemmon Ave, Dallas
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$2.94
$3.19
$2.80

Shell

7014 N Stemmons Fwy, Dallas
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.69
$--
$--
$2.99
card
card$--
$--
$--
$2.99

QuikTrip

1500 N Westmoreland Rd, Dallas
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.70
$2.95
$3.20
$2.85

RaceTrac

2506 Inwood Rd, Dallas
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$2.99
$3.25
$2.83

Valero

500 S Hampton Rd, Dallas
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$3.05
$3.44
$2.79

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

