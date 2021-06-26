Here’s the cheapest gas in Bronx Saturday

(BRONX, NY) Depending on where you fill up in Bronx, you could be saving up to $0.86 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, BJ's at 5 Secor Ln was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.83 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Gulf at 100-102 Bruckner Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.69.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:32 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.17.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

BJ's 5 Secor Ln, Pelham

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ -- $ -- $ 3.05

Costco 1 Industrial Ln, New Rochelle

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.88 $ -- $ 3.19 $ --

Global 3400-08 Baychester Ave, Bronx

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.05

Delta 38 Sylvan Ave, Englewood Cliffs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ --

Conoco 690 Main St, New Rochelle

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ 3.15 $ 3.29 $ 3.07 card card $ 2.97 $ 3.23 $ 3.37 $ 3.15

Gasolina 163 Bruckner Blvd, The Bronx

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.91 $ 3.21 $ 3.45 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.