Bronx, NY

Here’s the cheapest gas in Bronx Saturday

The Bronx Beacon
The Bronx Beacon
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kXYjW_0ag1ilVq00

(BRONX, NY) Depending on where you fill up in Bronx, you could be saving up to $0.86 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, BJ's at 5 Secor Ln was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.83 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Gulf at 100-102 Bruckner Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.69.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:32 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.17.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

BJ's

5 Secor Ln, Pelham
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.83
$--
$--
$3.05

Costco

1 Industrial Ln, New Rochelle
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.88
$--
$3.19
$--

Global

3400-08 Baychester Ave, Bronx
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.39
$3.05

Delta

38 Sylvan Ave, Englewood Cliffs
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.29
$3.59
$--

Conoco

690 Main St, New Rochelle
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.89
$3.15
$3.29
$3.07
card
card$2.97
$3.23
$3.37
$3.15

Gasolina

163 Bruckner Blvd, The Bronx
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.91
$3.21
$3.45
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

The Bronx Beacon

The Bronx Beacon

Bronx, NY
With Bronx Beacon, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

