Brooklyn gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(BROOKLYN, NY) Depending on where you fill up in Brooklyn, you could be saving up to $1.04 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at PURE ENERGY at 10 Malcolm X Blvd. Regular there was listed at $2.95 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.99 at Mobil at 51-63 8Th Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.17 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

PURE ENERGY 10 Malcolm X Blvd, Brooklyn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.05 $ -- $ -- $ --

PURE ENERGY 1127 Flushing Ave, Brooklyn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.95 $ 3.23 $ 3.41 $ -- card card $ 3.05 $ 3.33 $ 3.51 $ --

Mobil 2816 Atlantic Ave, Brooklyn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.97 $ 3.27 $ 3.47 $ 3.29 card card $ 3.07 $ 3.37 $ 3.57 $ 3.39

Mobil 463 N Conduit Blvd, Brooklyn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.97 $ 3.27 $ 3.47 $ -- card card $ 3.27 $ 3.37 $ 3.57 $ --

Conoco 1450 Atlantic Ave, Brooklyn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ -- $ 3.25 $ 3.37 $ --

Mobil 1143 Atlantic Ave, Brooklyn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.35 $ 3.55 $ 3.81

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.