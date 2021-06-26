Brooklyn gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area
(BROOKLYN, NY) Depending on where you fill up in Brooklyn, you could be saving up to $1.04 per gallon on gas.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at PURE ENERGY at 10 Malcolm X Blvd. Regular there was listed at $2.95 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.99 at Mobil at 51-63 8Th Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.17 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.95
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$3.05
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.95
$3.23
$3.41
$--
|card
card$3.05
$3.33
$3.51
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.97
$3.27
$3.47
$3.29
|card
card$3.07
$3.37
$3.57
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.97
$3.27
$3.47
$--
|card
card$3.27
$3.37
$3.57
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.99
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$--
$3.25
$3.37
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.35
$3.55
$3.81
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.