Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

Posted by 
Brooklyn Beat
Brooklyn Beat
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkqJy_0ag1ikd700

(BROOKLYN, NY) Depending on where you fill up in Brooklyn, you could be saving up to $1.04 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at PURE ENERGY at 10 Malcolm X Blvd. Regular there was listed at $2.95 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.99 at Mobil at 51-63 8Th Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.17 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

PURE ENERGY

10 Malcolm X Blvd, Brooklyn
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.95
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.05
$--
$--
$--

PURE ENERGY

1127 Flushing Ave, Brooklyn
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.95
$3.23
$3.41
$--
card
card$3.05
$3.33
$3.51
$--

Mobil

2816 Atlantic Ave, Brooklyn
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.97
$3.27
$3.47
$3.29
card
card$3.07
$3.37
$3.57
$3.39

Mobil

463 N Conduit Blvd, Brooklyn
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.97
$3.27
$3.47
$--
card
card$3.27
$3.37
$3.57
$--

Conoco

1450 Atlantic Ave, Brooklyn
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$--
$--
$--
card
card$--
$3.25
$3.37
$--

Mobil

1143 Atlantic Ave, Brooklyn
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.35
$3.55
$3.81

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Brooklyn Beat

Brooklyn Beat

Brooklyn, NY
ABOUT

With Brooklyn Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

