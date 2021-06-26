Philadelphia gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(PHILADELPHIA, PA) According to Philadelphia gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.72 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at BP at 1839 Admiral Wilson Blvd. Regular there was listed at $2.93 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.65 at Shell at 1135 Vine St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.14.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

BP 1839 Admiral Wilson Blvd, Camden

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ 3.49 $ 3.59 $ 3.19

Eastcoast 7300 S Crescent Blvd, Pennsauken

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.05 $ -- $ 3.09

Gulf 720 White Horse Pike, Oaklyn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ --

Conoco 8005 S Crescent Blvd, Pennsauken

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.17 $ 3.39 $ 3.09

Speedway 6807 S Crescent Blvd, Pennsauken

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.19 $ 3.50 $ 3.19

Phillips 66 6711 S Crescent Blvd, Pennsauken

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.19 $ 3.35 $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.