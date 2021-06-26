Cancel
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

Posted by 
 14 days ago
(PHILADELPHIA, PA) According to Philadelphia gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.72 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at BP at 1839 Admiral Wilson Blvd. Regular there was listed at $2.93 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.65 at Shell at 1135 Vine St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.14.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

BP

1839 Admiral Wilson Blvd, Camden
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.93
$3.49
$3.59
$3.19

Eastcoast

7300 S Crescent Blvd, Pennsauken
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$3.05
$--
$3.09

Gulf

720 White Horse Pike, Oaklyn
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.95
$--
$--
$--

Conoco

8005 S Crescent Blvd, Pennsauken
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$3.17
$3.39
$3.09

Speedway

6807 S Crescent Blvd, Pennsauken
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$3.19
$3.50
$3.19

Phillips 66

6711 S Crescent Blvd, Pennsauken
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$3.19
$3.35
$3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Philadelphia, PA
ABOUT

With Philly Report, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

