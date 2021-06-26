Cancel
Baltimore, MD

Save $0.57 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Baltimore

The Baltimorean
The Baltimorean
 14 days ago
(BALTIMORE, MD) According to Baltimore gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.57 per gallon on gas.

BJ's at 4701 O'Donnell St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.68 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Mobil at 6411 York Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.25.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.91.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

BJ's

4701 O'Donnell St, Baltimore
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.68
$--
$--
$2.99

Crown

2020 Merritt Blvd, Dundalk
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.69
$3.21
$3.51
$2.99
card
card$2.85
$3.25
$3.55
$3.04

BP

1300 E Fayette St, Baltimore
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.73
$--
$--
$2.89

Exxon

4434 Falls Rd, Baltimore
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.73
$--
$--
$3.19
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$3.19

Carroll Motor Fuels

2100 Merritt Blvd, Dundalk
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.81
$--
$--
$--
card
card$2.75
$3.15
$3.35
$--

Carroll Motor Fuels

5627 York Rd, Baltimore
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.77
$--
$--
$--
card
card$2.81
$--
$3.33
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:32 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

The Baltimorean

The Baltimorean

Baltimore, MD
With The Baltimorean, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, community events, sports, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Baltimore, MDPosted by
The Baltimorean

Here’s the cheapest gas in Baltimore Saturday

(BALTIMORE, MD) Gas prices vary across in the Baltimore area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.52 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Carroll Motor Fuels at 4700 O'Donnell St. Regular there was listed at $2.77 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.29 at Sunoco at 400 Russell St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Baltimore, MDPosted by
The Baltimorean

Top Baltimore news stories

(BALTIMORE, MD) The news in Baltimore never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates. We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Baltimore, MDPosted by
The Baltimorean

Check out these homes on the Baltimore market now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: CALL THE OFFICIAL LISTING AGENT ELLIE MCINTIRE AT 443-418-7668 EPIK HOME GROUP OF KELLER WILLIAMS INTEGRITY 443-574-1600 This classic home with modern updates sits

