Save $0.57 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Baltimore

(BALTIMORE, MD) According to Baltimore gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.57 per gallon on gas.

BJ's at 4701 O'Donnell St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.68 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Mobil at 6411 York Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.25.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.91.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

BJ's 4701 O'Donnell St, Baltimore

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Crown 2020 Merritt Blvd, Dundalk

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.69 $ 3.21 $ 3.51 $ 2.99 card card $ 2.85 $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ 3.04

BP 1300 E Fayette St, Baltimore

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Exxon 4434 Falls Rd, Baltimore

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.73 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19 card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Carroll Motor Fuels 2100 Merritt Blvd, Dundalk

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.81 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.75 $ 3.15 $ 3.35 $ --

Carroll Motor Fuels 5627 York Rd, Baltimore

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.77 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.81 $ -- $ 3.33 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:32 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.