Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

PHX Sun-Times
PHX Sun-Times
 14 days ago
(PHOENIX, AZ) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Phoenix area offering savings of $0.88 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, QuikTrip at 2836 N 27Th Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.81 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 3444 S 40Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.69.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Phoenix area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.02 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

QuikTrip

2836 N 27Th Ave, Phoenix
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.81
$3.06
$3.31
$3.09

Costco

3801 N 33Rd Ave, Phoenix
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.81
$--
$3.29
$--

76

4102 N 27Th Ave, Phoenix
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.83
$3.13
$3.43
$--

ARCO

935 N 43Rd Ave, Phoenix
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.83
$--
$--
$--
card
card$2.83
$--
$--
$3.05

Fry's

4230 W Mcdowell Rd, Phoenix
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.83
$3.69
$3.79
$2.93

ARCO

1601 N 43Rd Ave, Phoenix
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.83
$--
$--
$2.99
card
card$2.83
$--
$--
$2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

PHX Sun-Times

PHX Sun-Times

Phoenix, AZ
Stay up to date and connected with what's happening in the Valley of the Sun. The Phoenix Sun-Times offers the latest in breaking news, politics sports and culture.

 https://twitter.com/PhoenixSunTimes
