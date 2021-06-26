Phoenix gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area
(PHOENIX, AZ) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Phoenix area offering savings of $0.88 per gallon.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, QuikTrip at 2836 N 27Th Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.81 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 3444 S 40Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.69.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Phoenix area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.02 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.81
$3.06
$3.31
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.81
$--
$3.29
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.83
$3.13
$3.43
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.83
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$2.83
$--
$--
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.83
$3.69
$3.79
$2.93
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.83
$--
$--
$2.99
|card
card$2.83
$--
$--
$2.99
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.