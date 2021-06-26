Phoenix gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(PHOENIX, AZ) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Phoenix area offering savings of $0.88 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, QuikTrip at 2836 N 27Th Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.81 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 3444 S 40Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.69.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Phoenix area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.02 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

QuikTrip 2836 N 27Th Ave, Phoenix

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ 3.06 $ 3.31 $ 3.09

Costco 3801 N 33Rd Ave, Phoenix

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ -- $ 3.29 $ --

76 4102 N 27Th Ave, Phoenix

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 3.13 $ 3.43 $ --

ARCO 935 N 43Rd Ave, Phoenix

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.83 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.83 $ -- $ -- $ 3.05

Fry's 4230 W Mcdowell Rd, Phoenix

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 3.69 $ 3.79 $ 2.93

ARCO 1601 N 43Rd Ave, Phoenix

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.83 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99 card card $ 2.83 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.