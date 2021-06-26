Cancel
Fairfield, CT

Save $0.34 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Fairfield

Fairfield County Charter
 14 days ago
(FAIRFIELD, CT) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Fairfield area offering savings of $0.34 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Massey at 40 Hollister Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.93 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.27 at Mobil at 1271 Stratfield Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Fairfield area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.09 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Massey

40 Hollister Ave, Bridgeport
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.93
$3.09
$3.19
$3.09
card
card$2.93
$3.09
$3.19
$3.09

Star Fuels

350 Jennings Rd, Fairfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

CITGO

1210 Madison Ave, Bridgeport
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.04
$--
$--
$--

Atlantis Fresh Market

547 North Ave, Bridgeport
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.04
$3.48
$3.61
$--
card
card$3.04
$3.48
$--
$--

Cumberland Farms

975 Kings Hwy E, Fairfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$3.40
$3.62
$--

Stop & Shop

760 Villa Ave, Fairfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$3.35
$3.55
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

The Fairfield County Charter has all the latest news from across Fairfield County in the state's southwestern corner.

