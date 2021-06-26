Save $0.34 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Fairfield

(FAIRFIELD, CT) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Fairfield area offering savings of $0.34 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Massey at 40 Hollister Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.93 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.27 at Mobil at 1271 Stratfield Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Fairfield area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.09 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Massey 40 Hollister Ave, Bridgeport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.93 $ 3.09 $ 3.19 $ 3.09 card card $ 2.93 $ 3.09 $ 3.19 $ 3.09

Star Fuels 350 Jennings Rd, Fairfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

CITGO 1210 Madison Ave, Bridgeport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.04 $ -- $ -- $ --

Atlantis Fresh Market 547 North Ave, Bridgeport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.04 $ 3.48 $ 3.61 $ -- card card $ 3.04 $ 3.48 $ -- $ --

Cumberland Farms 975 Kings Hwy E, Fairfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.40 $ 3.62 $ --

Stop & Shop 760 Villa Ave, Fairfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 3.55 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.