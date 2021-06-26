Cancel
Seattle, WA

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Seattle

Posted by 
Seattle News Alert
Seattle News Alert
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33zq20_0ag1ieKl00

(SEATTLE, WA) Gas prices vary across in the Seattle area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $1.10 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Shree's at 7801 Detroit Sw. Regular there was listed at $3.19 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.29 at Chevron at 1420 N 45Th St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Seattle area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.90 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Shree's

7801 Detroit Sw, Seattle
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.19
$3.79
$3.89
$3.19
card
card$3.69
$3.89
$3.99
$3.29

Sinclair

3002 Beacon Ave S, Seattle
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.49
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.59
$--
$3.99
$--

Costco

4401 4Th Ave S, Seattle
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.49
$--
$3.85
$--

Lucky 5

8856 35Th Ave Sw, Seattle
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.57
$3.79
$3.89
$--

ARCO

5620 Martin Luther King Jr Way, Seattle
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.59
$--
$--
$--

APP

6760 W Marginal Way Sw, Seattle
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.59
$--
$--
$3.34

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Seattle News Alert

Seattle News Alert

Seattle, WA
1K+
Followers
598
Post
407K+
Views
From Othello to Belltown, Magnolia, Lake City and beyond: Stay connected with local breaking news happening in Seattle, including local politics, events, and arts and culture.

