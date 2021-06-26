Gas savings: The cheapest station in Seattle

(SEATTLE, WA) Gas prices vary across in the Seattle area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $1.10 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Shree's at 7801 Detroit Sw. Regular there was listed at $3.19 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.29 at Chevron at 1420 N 45Th St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Seattle area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.90 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Shree's 7801 Detroit Sw, Seattle

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.19 $ 3.79 $ 3.89 $ 3.19 card card $ 3.69 $ 3.89 $ 3.99 $ 3.29

Sinclair 3002 Beacon Ave S, Seattle

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.49 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.59 $ -- $ 3.99 $ --

Costco 4401 4Th Ave S, Seattle

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ -- $ 3.85 $ --

Lucky 5 8856 35Th Ave Sw, Seattle

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.57 $ 3.79 $ 3.89 $ --

ARCO 5620 Martin Luther King Jr Way, Seattle

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ -- $ -- $ --

APP 6760 W Marginal Way Sw, Seattle

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ -- $ -- $ 3.34

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.