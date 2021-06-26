Cancel
Pacifica, CA

Pacifica gas at $3.99 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

The Pacifica Post
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q55Zs_0ag1idS200

(PACIFICA, CA) According to Pacifica gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.80 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Speedway at 501 Serramonte Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.99 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Valero at 310 San Bruno Ave E, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.79.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $4.34 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Speedway

501 Serramonte Blvd, Daly City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.99
$4.19
$4.29
$4.05
card
card$4.09
$4.29
$4.39
$4.15

Costco

1600 El Camino Real, South San Francisco
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.99
$--
$4.24
$--

Costco

451 S Airport Blvd, South San Francisco
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.99
$--
$4.24
$--

Econo

2901 San Bruno Ave W, San Bruno
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.04
$4.14
$4.24
$--
card
card$4.09
$4.19
$4.29
$--

Kwik Serv

2101 San Bruno Ave W, San Bruno
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.09
$4.29
$4.39
$--

Exxon

4698 Callan Blvd, Daly City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.09
$4.25
$4.35
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Pacifica, CA
ABOUT

With The Pacifica Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

