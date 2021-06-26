Pacifica gas at $3.99 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(PACIFICA, CA) According to Pacifica gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.80 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Speedway at 501 Serramonte Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.99 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Valero at 310 San Bruno Ave E, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.79.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $4.34 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Speedway 501 Serramonte Blvd, Daly City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 4.29 $ 4.05 card card $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 4.39 $ 4.15

Costco 1600 El Camino Real, South San Francisco

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.99 $ -- $ 4.24 $ --

Costco 451 S Airport Blvd, South San Francisco

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.99 $ -- $ 4.24 $ --

Econo 2901 San Bruno Ave W, San Bruno

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.04 $ 4.14 $ 4.24 $ -- card card $ 4.09 $ 4.19 $ 4.29 $ --

Kwik Serv 2101 San Bruno Ave W, San Bruno

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 4.39 $ --

Exxon 4698 Callan Blvd, Daly City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.09 $ 4.25 $ 4.35 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.