Pacifica gas at $3.99 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(PACIFICA, CA) According to Pacifica gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.80 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Speedway at 501 Serramonte Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.99 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Valero at 310 San Bruno Ave E, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.79.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $4.34 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.99
$4.19
$4.29
$4.05
|card
card$4.09
$4.29
$4.39
$4.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.99
$--
$4.24
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.99
$--
$4.24
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.04
$4.14
$4.24
$--
|card
card$4.09
$4.19
$4.29
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.09
$4.29
$4.39
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.09
$4.25
$4.35
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.