Gas savings: The cheapest station in Alameda

(ALAMEDA, CA) Depending on where you fill up in Alameda, you could be saving up to $1.00 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, GO! GAS & Food at 720 High St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.79 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to 76 at 1700 Powell St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.79.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $4.31 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

GO! GAS & Food 720 High St, Oakland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.79 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ -- $ --

Costco 1900 Davis St, San Leandro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ -- $ 4.09 $ --

Royal 10151 International Blvd, Oakland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.87 $ 4.07 $ 4.17 $ --

Valero 4251 International Blvd, Oakland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 4.19 $ -- card card $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 4.29 $ --

Valero 5910 Macarthur Blvd, Oakland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.89 $ 3.99 $ 4.09 $ 3.79 card card $ 3.99 $ 4.09 $ 4.19 $ --

ARCO 9800 International Blvd, Oakland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 4.19 $ 4.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.