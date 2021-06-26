Gas savings: The cheapest station in Alameda
(ALAMEDA, CA) Depending on where you fill up in Alameda, you could be saving up to $1.00 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, GO! GAS & Food at 720 High St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.79 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to 76 at 1700 Powell St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.79.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $4.31 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.79
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$3.89
$4.09
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.79
$--
$4.09
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.87
$4.07
$4.17
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.89
$4.09
$4.19
$--
|card
card$3.99
$4.19
$4.29
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.89
$3.99
$4.09
$3.79
|card
card$3.99
$4.09
$4.19
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.89
$4.09
$4.19
$4.19
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.