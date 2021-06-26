Cancel
Alameda, CA

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Alameda

The Alameda Daily
The Alameda Daily
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FmaDZ_0ag1icZJ00

(ALAMEDA, CA) Depending on where you fill up in Alameda, you could be saving up to $1.00 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, GO! GAS & Food at 720 High St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.79 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to 76 at 1700 Powell St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.79.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $4.31 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

GO! GAS & Food

720 High St, Oakland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.79
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.89
$4.09
$--
$--

Costco

1900 Davis St, San Leandro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.79
$--
$4.09
$--

Royal

10151 International Blvd, Oakland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.87
$4.07
$4.17
$--

Valero

4251 International Blvd, Oakland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.89
$4.09
$4.19
$--
card
card$3.99
$4.19
$4.29
$--

Valero

5910 Macarthur Blvd, Oakland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.89
$3.99
$4.09
$3.79
card
card$3.99
$4.09
$4.19
$--

ARCO

9800 International Blvd, Oakland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.89
$4.09
$4.19
$4.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

The Alameda Daily

The Alameda Daily

Alameda, CA
ABOUT

With The Alameda Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

