Atlanta, GA

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Atlanta

Posted by 
ATL Daily
ATL Daily
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38siaa_0ag1ibga00

(ATLANTA, GA) Depending on where you fill up in Atlanta, you could be saving up to $1.35 per gallon on gas.

UFO at 340 Whitehall St Sw was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.24 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 1888 Peachtree Rd Nw, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.59.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.05 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

UFO

340 Whitehall St Sw, Atlanta
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.24
$--
$--
$--

Texaco

364 Hill St Se, Atlanta
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.39
$--
$--

Exxon

2345 Flat Shoals Rd, Atlanta
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.79
$--
$--
$--
card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$--

Chevron

336 Joseph E Lowery Blvd Nw, Atlanta
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.84
$3.24
$3.64
$--
card
card$2.94
$3.24
$3.64
$--

Chevron

580 Mcdonough Blvd Se, Atlanta
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$--
$--
$--

BP

1401 Moreland Ave Se, Atlanta
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.84
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ATL Daily

ATL Daily

Atlanta, GA
With ATL Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

