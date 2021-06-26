Gas savings: The cheapest station in Atlanta

(ATLANTA, GA) Depending on where you fill up in Atlanta, you could be saving up to $1.35 per gallon on gas.

UFO at 340 Whitehall St Sw was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.24 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 1888 Peachtree Rd Nw, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.59.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.05 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

UFO 340 Whitehall St Sw, Atlanta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.24 $ -- $ -- $ --

Texaco 364 Hill St Se, Atlanta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.39 $ -- $ --

Exxon 2345 Flat Shoals Rd, Atlanta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 336 Joseph E Lowery Blvd Nw, Atlanta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.84 $ 3.24 $ 3.64 $ -- card card $ 2.94 $ 3.24 $ 3.64 $ --

Chevron 580 Mcdonough Blvd Se, Atlanta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 1401 Moreland Ave Se, Atlanta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.