Gas savings: The cheapest station in Atlanta
(ATLANTA, GA) Depending on where you fill up in Atlanta, you could be saving up to $1.35 per gallon on gas.
UFO at 340 Whitehall St Sw was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.24 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 1888 Peachtree Rd Nw, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.59.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.05 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.