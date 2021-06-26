Milpitas gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $1.10 per gallon

(MILPITAS, CA) Depending on where you fill up in Milpitas, you could be saving up to $1.10 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Gas & Shop at 1655 Mckee Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.75 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to 76 at 2101 N 1St St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.85.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $4.26.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Gas & Shop 1655 Mckee Rd, San Jose

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.77 $ 4.15 $ 4.25 $ 4.25 card card $ 3.75 $ 4.21 $ 4.31 $ 4.31

Moe's Stop 1604 Mckee Rd, San Jose

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.75 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.85 $ -- $ -- $ --

Gas & Shop 1590 Mckee Rd, San Jose

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.77 $ 4.15 $ 4.25 $ 4.25 card card $ 3.87 $ 4.25 $ 4.35 $ 4.39

Excel Gas & Mart 1120 N 1St St, San Jose

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.79 $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ -- card card $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ --

Costco 1709 Automation Pkwy, San Jose

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.85 $ -- $ 4.15 $ --

Costco 1601 Coleman Ave, Santa Clara

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.85 $ -- $ 4.15 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.