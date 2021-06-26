Cancel
Milpitas, CA

Milpitas gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $1.10 per gallon

Posted by 
The Milpitas Dispatch
The Milpitas Dispatch
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cB4b2_0ag1ianr00

(MILPITAS, CA) Depending on where you fill up in Milpitas, you could be saving up to $1.10 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Gas & Shop at 1655 Mckee Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.75 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to 76 at 2101 N 1St St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.85.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $4.26.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Gas & Shop

1655 Mckee Rd, San Jose
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.77
$4.15
$4.25
$4.25
card
card$3.75
$4.21
$4.31
$4.31

Moe's Stop

1604 Mckee Rd, San Jose
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.75
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.85
$--
$--
$--

Gas & Shop

1590 Mckee Rd, San Jose
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.77
$4.15
$4.25
$4.25
card
card$3.87
$4.25
$4.35
$4.39

Excel Gas & Mart

1120 N 1St St, San Jose
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.79
$3.99
$4.19
$--
card
card$3.89
$4.09
$4.29
$--

Costco

1709 Automation Pkwy, San Jose
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.85
$--
$4.15
$--

Costco

1601 Coleman Ave, Santa Clara
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.85
$--
$4.15
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Community Policy
The Milpitas Dispatch

The Milpitas Dispatch

Milpitas, CA
ABOUT

With The Milpitas Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

