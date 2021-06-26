Here’s the cheapest gas in Half Moon Bay Saturday

(HALF MOON BAY, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Half Moon Bay area offering savings of $0.34 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Alliance at 120 San Mateo Rd. Regular there was listed at $4.15 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.49 at Texaco at 201 San Mateo Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Half Moon Bay area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.33 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Alliance 120 San Mateo Rd, Half Moon Bay

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.15 $ 4.35 $ 4.55 $ 4.19 card card $ 4.25 $ 4.45 $ 4.65 $ 4.29

Easy Mart 61 Ave Alhambra, El Granada

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.19 $ 4.39 $ 4.59 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.