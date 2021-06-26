Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Half Moon Bay, CA

Here’s the cheapest gas in Half Moon Bay Saturday

Posted by 
HMB Local Updates
HMB Local Updates
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MJ1W3_0ag1iZs000

(HALF MOON BAY, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Half Moon Bay area offering savings of $0.34 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Alliance at 120 San Mateo Rd. Regular there was listed at $4.15 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.49 at Texaco at 201 San Mateo Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Half Moon Bay area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.33 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Alliance

120 San Mateo Rd, Half Moon Bay
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.15
$4.35
$4.55
$4.19
card
card$4.25
$4.45
$4.65
$4.29

Easy Mart

61 Ave Alhambra, El Granada
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.19
$4.39
$4.59
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
HMB Local Updates

HMB Local Updates

Half Moon Bay, CA
73
Followers
250
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With HMB Local Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Half Moon Bay, CA
Local
California Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moon#Gas Prices#Alliance#Texaco
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Half Moon Bay, CAPosted by
HMB Local Updates

Coming soon: Half Moon Bay events

1. Terry's Ride: Half Moon Brewing Company; 2. Half Moon Bay Ol' Fashioned 4th of July Parade & Coastside Rising Festival; 3. Session 4: Farm to Fork - Half Moon Bay, CA 2021; 4. Late Afternoon Hike on the Coast with POST!; 5. 7:45 am Tuesday Aqua Tabata (Sabrina);
Half Moon Bay, CAPosted by
HMB Local Updates

Half Moon Bay diesel prices: Comparison shows cheapest station saves $0.10

(HALF MOON BAY, CA) You could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on diesel in Half Moon Bay, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Half Moon Bay area went to Alliance at 120 San Mateo Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $4.29 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.39, at Alliance at 120 San Mateo Rd, the survey found:

Comments / 0

Community Policy