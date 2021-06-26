Cancel
Los Altos, CA

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Los Altos

Los Altos Town Dispatch
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RZ4a2_0ag1iYzH00

(LOS ALTOS, CA) Depending on where you fill up in Los Altos, you could be saving up to $1.40 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Palo Alto Gas & Smog at 835 San Antonio Rd. Regular there was listed at $3.89 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $5.29 at Chevron at 3600 Alameda De Las Pulgas, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Los Altos area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.40 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Palo Alto Gas & Smog

835 San Antonio Rd, Palo Alto
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.89
$3.99
$4.09
$--
card
card$3.99
$4.09
$4.19
$--

National

603 Old San Francisco Rd, Sunnyvale
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.89
$4.09
$4.19
$3.79

Alliance

1296 Sunnyvale Saratoga Rd, Sunnyvale
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.90
$4.09
$4.29
$4.19
card
card$4.05
$4.15
$4.35
$4.28

World

117 W Maude Ave, Sunnyvale
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.99
$4.19
$4.29
$--

ARCO

1040 Sunnyvale Saratoga Rd, Sunnyvale
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.99
$4.19
$4.33
$--
card
card$3.99
$4.19
$4.39
$--

ARCO

840 San Antonio Rd, Palo Alto
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.05
$4.25
$4.35
$--
card
card$4.15
$4.35
$4.45
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Los Altos Town Dispatch

Stay on track with local breaking news in the communities of Los Altos and Los Altos Hills, including local events, City Hall meetings, food, and art and culture.

