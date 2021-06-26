Gas savings: The cheapest station in Los Altos

(LOS ALTOS, CA) Depending on where you fill up in Los Altos, you could be saving up to $1.40 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Palo Alto Gas & Smog at 835 San Antonio Rd. Regular there was listed at $3.89 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $5.29 at Chevron at 3600 Alameda De Las Pulgas, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Los Altos area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.40 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Palo Alto Gas & Smog 835 San Antonio Rd, Palo Alto

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.89 $ 3.99 $ 4.09 $ -- card card $ 3.99 $ 4.09 $ 4.19 $ --

National 603 Old San Francisco Rd, Sunnyvale

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 4.19 $ 3.79

Alliance 1296 Sunnyvale Saratoga Rd, Sunnyvale

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.90 $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 4.19 card card $ 4.05 $ 4.15 $ 4.35 $ 4.28

World 117 W Maude Ave, Sunnyvale

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 4.29 $ --

ARCO 1040 Sunnyvale Saratoga Rd, Sunnyvale

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 4.33 $ -- card card $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 4.39 $ --

ARCO 840 San Antonio Rd, Palo Alto

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.05 $ 4.25 $ 4.35 $ -- card card $ 4.15 $ 4.35 $ 4.45 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.