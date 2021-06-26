Cancel
Saratoga, CA

Where's the cheapest gas in Saratoga?

Posted by 
The Saratoga Post
The Saratoga Post
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20tlFf_0ag1iX6Y00

(SARATOGA, CA) According to Saratoga gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.30 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Moe's Stop at 1948 Camden Ave. Regular there was listed at $3.79 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $5.09 at 76 at 2850 Stevens Creek Blvd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $4.29.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Moe's Stop

1948 Camden Ave, San Jose
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.79
$3.99
$4.09
$3.89
card
card$3.89
$4.09
$4.19
$3.99

Diamond Gas & Mart

12015 Saratoga Sunnyvale Rd, Saratoga
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.87
$4.07
$4.17
$3.85
card
card$3.93
$4.13
$4.23
$3.85

Alliance

1296 Sunnyvale Saratoga Rd, Sunnyvale
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.90
$4.09
$4.29
$4.19
card
card$4.05
$4.15
$4.35
$4.28

Alliance

1698 S De Anza Blvd, San Jose
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.93
$4.13
$4.23
$--
card
card$3.99
$4.19
$4.29
$--

Union Gas

2708 Union Ave, San Jose
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.93
$4.13
$4.23
$3.99

Shell

1530 W Campbell Ave, Campbell
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.95
$4.25
$4.35
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

The Saratoga Post

The Saratoga Post

Saratoga, CA
With The Saratoga Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

