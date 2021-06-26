Where's the cheapest gas in Saratoga?

(SARATOGA, CA) According to Saratoga gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.30 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Moe's Stop at 1948 Camden Ave. Regular there was listed at $3.79 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $5.09 at 76 at 2850 Stevens Creek Blvd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $4.29.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Moe's Stop 1948 Camden Ave, San Jose

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.79 $ 3.99 $ 4.09 $ 3.89 card card $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 4.19 $ 3.99

Diamond Gas & Mart 12015 Saratoga Sunnyvale Rd, Saratoga

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.87 $ 4.07 $ 4.17 $ 3.85 card card $ 3.93 $ 4.13 $ 4.23 $ 3.85

Alliance 1296 Sunnyvale Saratoga Rd, Sunnyvale

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.90 $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 4.19 card card $ 4.05 $ 4.15 $ 4.35 $ 4.28

Alliance 1698 S De Anza Blvd, San Jose

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.93 $ 4.13 $ 4.23 $ -- card card $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 4.29 $ --

Union Gas 2708 Union Ave, San Jose

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.93 $ 4.13 $ 4.23 $ 3.99

Shell 1530 W Campbell Ave, Campbell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.95 $ 4.25 $ 4.35 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.