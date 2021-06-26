Cancel
Newark, CA

Here’s the cheapest gas in Newark Saturday

East Bay News
East Bay News
 14 days ago
(NEWARK, CA) Gas prices vary across in the Newark area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.70 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, ABE at 33090 Mission Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.89 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 31889 Alvarado Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.59.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $4.31 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

ABE

33090 Mission Blvd, Union City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.89
$--
$4.29
$3.99

Costco

43621 Pacific Commons Blvd, Fremont
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.99
$--
$4.25
$--

National

33365 Mission Blvd, Union City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.99
$4.19
$4.29
$--

Fremont Gas & Food

43250 Grimmer Blvd, Fremont
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.03
$4.23
$4.43
$3.93
card
card$4.09
$4.29
$4.49
$3.99

Quik Stop

38995 Farwell Dr, Fremont
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.09
$4.31
$4.48
$--

ARCO

36974 Fremont Blvd, Fremont
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.09
$4.29
$4.49
$--
card
card$4.19
$4.49
$4.59
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

