Here’s the cheapest gas in Newark Saturday

(NEWARK, CA) Gas prices vary across in the Newark area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.70 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, ABE at 33090 Mission Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.89 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 31889 Alvarado Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.59.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $4.31 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

ABE 33090 Mission Blvd, Union City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ -- $ 4.29 $ 3.99

Costco 43621 Pacific Commons Blvd, Fremont

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.99 $ -- $ 4.25 $ --

National 33365 Mission Blvd, Union City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 4.29 $ --

Fremont Gas & Food 43250 Grimmer Blvd, Fremont

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.03 $ 4.23 $ 4.43 $ 3.93 card card $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 4.49 $ 3.99

Quik Stop 38995 Farwell Dr, Fremont

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.09 $ 4.31 $ 4.48 $ --

ARCO 36974 Fremont Blvd, Fremont

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 4.49 $ -- card card $ 4.19 $ 4.49 $ 4.59 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.