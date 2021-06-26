San Mateo gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.90 per gallon

(SAN MATEO, CA) Gas prices vary across in the San Mateo area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.90 per gallon.

Exxon at 335 S Norfolk St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.89 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at 76 at 1626 S El Camino Real, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.79.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $4.30.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Exxon 335 S Norfolk St, San Mateo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.89 $ 4.27 $ 4.37 $ -- card card $ 4.17 $ 4.37 $ 4.47 $ --

A&A Gas 1100 Broadway, Burlingame

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.89 $ 4.19 $ 4.29 $ 3.99 card card $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 4.39 $ 4.09

A&A Gas 907 Holly St, San Carlos

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.89 $ 4.19 $ 4.29 $ 3.99 card card $ 3.99 $ 4.29 $ 4.39 $ 4.09

ARCO 300 S Delaware St, San Mateo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.95 $ 4.15 $ 4.25 $ -- card card $ 4.05 $ 4.25 $ 4.35 $ --

ARCO 1950 S Delaware St, San Mateo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.95 $ 4.15 $ 4.25 $ 4.25 card card $ 4.01 $ 4.21 $ 4.31 $ --

Gas & Shop 609 E 4Th Ave, San Mateo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 4.29 $ 4.19 card card $ 4.05 $ 4.25 $ 4.35 $ 4.25

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.