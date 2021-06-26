Cancel
San Mateo, CA

San Mateo gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.90 per gallon

Posted by 
Peninsula Digest
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OsPzx_0ag1iVL600

(SAN MATEO, CA) Gas prices vary across in the San Mateo area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.90 per gallon.

Exxon at 335 S Norfolk St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.89 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at 76 at 1626 S El Camino Real, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.79.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $4.30.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Exxon

335 S Norfolk St, San Mateo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.89
$4.27
$4.37
$--
card
card$4.17
$4.37
$4.47
$--

A&A Gas

1100 Broadway, Burlingame
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.89
$4.19
$4.29
$3.99
card
card$4.09
$4.29
$4.39
$4.09

A&A Gas

907 Holly St, San Carlos
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.89
$4.19
$4.29
$3.99
card
card$3.99
$4.29
$4.39
$4.09

ARCO

300 S Delaware St, San Mateo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.95
$4.15
$4.25
$--
card
card$4.05
$4.25
$4.35
$--

ARCO

1950 S Delaware St, San Mateo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.95
$4.15
$4.25
$4.25
card
card$4.01
$4.21
$4.31
$--

Gas & Shop

609 E 4Th Ave, San Mateo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.99
$4.19
$4.29
$4.19
card
card$4.05
$4.25
$4.35
$4.25

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Peninsula Digest

San Mateo, CA
Stay up-to-date with local breaking news spanning the Peninsula from San Bruno to San Mateo, including local politics, sports, community events, and arts and culture.

