Save $1.61 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in San Francisco
(SAN FRANCISCO, CA) According to San Francisco gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.61 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Allstars at 2831 Cesar Chavez St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.89 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 598 Bryant St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $5.5.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $4.38 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.89
$4.09
$4.19
$--
|card
card$3.99
$4.19
$4.29
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.99
$4.39
$4.59
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.99
$4.27
$4.37
$3.99
|card
card$4.09
$4.37
$4.47
$4.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.99
$4.19
$4.29
$--
|card
card$4.09
$4.29
$4.39
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.05
$4.21
$4.35
$3.95
|card
card$4.11
$4.27
$4.41
$3.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.09
$4.25
$4.39
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.