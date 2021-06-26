Save $1.61 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in San Francisco

(SAN FRANCISCO, CA) According to San Francisco gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.61 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Allstars at 2831 Cesar Chavez St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.89 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 598 Bryant St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $5.5.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $4.38 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Allstars 2831 Cesar Chavez St, San Francisco

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 4.19 $ -- card card $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 4.29 $ --

California Auto Service & Gas 4135 California St, San Francisco

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.99 $ 4.39 $ 4.59 $ --

Gas & Shop 1101 Junipero Serra Blvd, San Francisco

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.99 $ 4.27 $ 4.37 $ 3.99 card card $ 4.09 $ 4.37 $ 4.47 $ 4.09

Alliance 101 S Mayfair Ave, Daly City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 4.29 $ -- card card $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 4.39 $ --

ARCO 1175 Fell St, San Francisco

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.05 $ 4.21 $ 4.35 $ 3.95 card card $ 4.11 $ 4.27 $ 4.41 $ 3.95

Touchless Car Wash Gasoline 1070 Oak St, San Francisco

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.09 $ 4.25 $ 4.39 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.