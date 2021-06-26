Cancel
San Francisco, CA

Save $1.61 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in San Francisco

Posted by 
Bay Area News Alert
Bay Area News Alert
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PV3Uj_0ag1iTZe00

(SAN FRANCISCO, CA) According to San Francisco gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.61 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Allstars at 2831 Cesar Chavez St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.89 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 598 Bryant St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $5.5.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $4.38 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Allstars

2831 Cesar Chavez St, San Francisco
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.89
$4.09
$4.19
$--
card
card$3.99
$4.19
$4.29
$--

California Auto Service & Gas

4135 California St, San Francisco
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.99
$4.39
$4.59
$--

Gas & Shop

1101 Junipero Serra Blvd, San Francisco
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.99
$4.27
$4.37
$3.99
card
card$4.09
$4.37
$4.47
$4.09

Alliance

101 S Mayfair Ave, Daly City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.99
$4.19
$4.29
$--
card
card$4.09
$4.29
$4.39
$--

ARCO

1175 Fell St, San Francisco
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.05
$4.21
$4.35
$3.95
card
card$4.11
$4.27
$4.41
$3.95

Touchless Car Wash Gasoline

1070 Oak St, San Francisco
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.09
$4.25
$4.39
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

