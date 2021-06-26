Cancel
Woman Causes Huge Crash In Tour de France With Homemade Sign

By Ryan Sidle
 14 days ago

A spectator caused a huge crash on the Tour de France opening stage on Saturday, after Tony Martin collided with her sign as she faced the tv cameras instead of the race. Le Grand Depart took place on Saturday, with the opening stage of this year's Tour de France taking place from Brest to Landerneau.

