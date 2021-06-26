Cancel
Worthington, MN

Man to serve 60 days for unlawfully contacting protected person

By Leah Ward
Worthington Daily Globe
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWORTHINGTON — A Sioux Falls, South Dakota resident will serve 60 days in jail for violating an order for protection (OFP) against a victim who had requested no contact. Chol Pael, 40, was arrested in February when the victim reported the contact. He was charged with stalking, OFP violation and Domestic Abuse No Contact Order violation, all felonies. He pleaded guilty to Count Two (OFP violation); the other charges were dismissed in the plea deal.

