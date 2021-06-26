Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Wraps, Director Celebrates with One Final Set Photo
After three decades of ring collecting for Sega, Sonic the Hedgehog made that tricky transition to the big screen, defying the odds to become not only successful but a record breaker as the highest grossing video game movie domestically. While it couldn't quite manage to topple Detective Pikachu in the global stakes, the impressive reviews, gross profit and a brilliantly barmy performance from Jim Carrey, there was no doubt that a sequel would be greenlit, and Paramount Pictures didn't disappoint. Now, just days after the little blue speedster celebrated his 30th anniversary, filming of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 has officially wrapped.movieweb.com