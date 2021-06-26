Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Michael Perry: You can't always read what's on my mind, unless it's inscribed on my head

madison
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst thing I did this morning was dive into a spruce tree while trying to catch a chicken. What I would tell you is: don’t do that. It’s a deceptive tree, the spruce. Its boughs drape downward in a graceful sweep. The word “boughs” itself — with the “gh” dissipating into thin air — conjures softness and breeze. One imagines plunging in only to be lowered gently to the ground as if in the arms of mother.

madison.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Needles#Craniate#Tentshowradio Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Family Relationshipsbeaconseniornews.com

You can’t always get what you want

That Rolling Stones song is really so apt to life, isn’t it?. Sometimes I envy those who really don’t want much. Those who know there’s nothing sweeter than a day at home reading a book, a drive in the country, watching a movie, walking in the woods or around the block, or spending time with family over a meal or a birthday cake.
Santa Maria, CA957thebeatfm.com

Situation 805: “I want to move in with my girlfriend but there’s something I haven’t told my parents”

Can you guys help me? I am 24 years old and I’ve been dating my girlfriend on the DL. I still live at home with my parents and my little brothers. I go Cal Poly and I have a part time job. I live in Santa Maria but I commute to SLO. I met my girlfriend in college and we’ve been together for a little over a year. I really want to introduce my girlfriend to my friends and family but I don’t know if I will ruin the relationship if I do because I know a lot of people will be apposed to our relationship. I’ve been able to keep it on the DL because we only meet up in SLO or out of town. Well my girlfriend wants to move in together so we can spend more time together but she isn’t really working right now and if I were to move out on my own my parents have told me they would help me out with money, but if they find out about me living with my girl, they won’t be okay with it and probably not help me out financially. My uncle is the only one I have told about my girlfriend and he straight out told me that this woman isn’t for me and that I’d be dumb to move in with her now, and that I should just focus on myself. The thing is that my girlfriend is divorced with 2 kids of her own and she’s 41. How can I make this work.
Footballsportswar.com

We did too. I can see that moment in my mind's eye....

..It was the day after Thanksgiving and we were visiting my father's mother at her apartment in Far Rockaway. She had a very small "galley" kitchen that didn't have enough room for more than two people, so she and my mom were cleaning up from dinner while my brother, father, and I watched the game. My mom and my grandmother saw Miami take the lead and figured it was over and then my brother, father, and I started screaming that Boston College won. They both thought we were nuts until they saw the replay.
Petshometownfocus.us

What’s on my Mind

Lending a paw—that’s what’s on my mind. I guess I should first introduce myself. I am a very spoiled, 1-year-old member of the Reichel family who arrived at their home in August 2020. I’m a miniature schnauzer, and my typing skills aren’t the best, so Mom, HTF staff writer and columnist, is giving me a hand.
TV SeriesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘You, Me, and My Ex’: What Exactly IS Jerry’s Profession?

Jerry Phlippeau has become a prominent cast member on the new hit TLC reality series You, Me, and My Ex. The show features relationships between exes and new partners. Some of the groups get along while others are struggling to be in the same room. For Jerry, both his ex-wife and new girlfriend live with him in the same home. Both being alpha females, it has been a slow warmup. Luckily, there is a lot of space to move. Enough to accommodate Jerry, the two women, and his four children. So, what exactly does Phlippeau do to maintain his comfortable lifestyle? He’s actually quite the inventor.
Family RelationshipsLog Cabin Democrat

It can't be my boy

A few days ago one of my friends in another state sent me something titled, “It Can’t Be My Boy.” For many people, this contains a very sobering message. Since I started writing this column, I have learned that you can be “sobered up” without having ever been drunk. Unfortunately, too many people are “sobered up” by something that happens to a loved one that has far greater consequences than simply having too much to drink.
Sciencelastwordonnothing.com

I Know Astrology Is Bullshit, But I Can’t Stop Reading My Horoscope

I used to snicker at people who religiously read their daily horoscopes. Astrology is not science. Not even close. “No one has shown that astrology can be used to predict the future or describe what people are like based on their birth dates,” some exasperated person at NASA wrote in a Tumblr post debunking a rumor that NASA had changed the zodiac signs.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Rude Woman Shames Single Mom, Regrets It Immediately - Story of the Day

A rude lady shamed a woman for being a single mother. Not long after, she regretted her actions when karma made her learn a lesson the hard way. Claire Miles and Amy Peterson were watching their son’s basketball game at school. Amy’s son, Trevor, was a professional basketball player, and every time he made a basket, Amy would exclaim gleefully, “Oh God, just look at him. He’s so good. No one in this world can beat him!”
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The Independent

Viral TikTok shows woman literally dragged away from proposal so she doesn’t ruin the surprise

Sometimes our excitement gets the better of us, however honourable our intentions.That’s why, when one woman was about to witness a family member’s surprise proposal, she was swiftly removed from the scene.Her loved-ones decided not to tell her about the romantic plans because they knew she would be “extra” about it and possibly ruin the moment for the couple.It fell to her husband to ensure she kept schtum, so he crept up behind her and dragged her away, his hand over her mouth.The incident was captured on film and later shared on TikTok, with the video racking up more...
PetsPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Deer Walks into Bar

Today's #jokeoftheday is about a rare deer that walked into a bar. The deer appeared gloomy and needed a drink, so he sat at the bar and placed his order. A deer walked into a bar, looking downhearted as he sat by the bartender. Placing his order, he explained to the bartender how he had lost a patient. The bartender brought his drink, and they engaged in a conversation.
New York City, NYPosted by
Amomama

Woman Pretends She Is Wealthy to Date Rich Man, Things Change When He Runs into Her Mom – Subscriber Story

A woman meets a rich man and pretends that she is from a wealthy, successful family but things change drastically when he meets her mother. Dina Gore was a brilliant artist and her work was starting to be recognized. When a gallery offered her her first solo exhibition, she was delighted and excited. Her career was finally taking off, but what she didn't know was that she was about to meet the love of her life.

Comments / 0

Community Policy