Michael Perry: You can't always read what's on my mind, unless it's inscribed on my head
First thing I did this morning was dive into a spruce tree while trying to catch a chicken. What I would tell you is: don’t do that. It’s a deceptive tree, the spruce. Its boughs drape downward in a graceful sweep. The word “boughs” itself — with the “gh” dissipating into thin air — conjures softness and breeze. One imagines plunging in only to be lowered gently to the ground as if in the arms of mother.madison.com