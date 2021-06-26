Gas prices increase in NJ, around nation

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices increased in New Jersey and around the nation as demand went up while total domestic gas stocks decreased.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.09, up two cents from a week ago. Drivers were paying an average of $2.15 a gallon a year ago at this time.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.08, up a penny from last week. Drivers were paying an average of $2.17 a gallon a year ago at this time.

Analysts say they expect minimal price fluctuations through the weekend, but increasing crude prices amid continued high demand are likely to push prices higher ahead of the Independence Day holiday weekend.