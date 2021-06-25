Cancel
Cancer

Is Disease-Free Survival a Meaningful Endpoint in NSCLC?

By Greg Laub
MedPage Today
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdjuvant atezolizumab (Tecentriq) significantly improved disease-free survival compared with best supportive care after chemotherapy in patients with resected stage II-IIIA non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), according to the results of the IMpower010 study presented at the 2021 virtual American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) annual meeting. In this exclusive MedPage...

