Get Vaccinated in Your Neighborhood and Shop Your Block

The City of Seattle will be hosting pop-up vaccinations in multiple neighborhoods to ensure that small businesses, workers, and community members can easily receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Seattle Fire Department (SFD) will host the vaccination pop-ups and partner with the Seattle Office of Economic Development (OED) and neighborhood partners to connect residents and workers in the surrounding neighborhoods to the thousands of available COVID-19 vaccines for individuals that are 12 years of age and older. A parent or guardian must be present in order for a minor to receive the Pfizer vaccine. These vaccination pop-ups are low barrier, and do not require advanced registration to participate. Walks ups are encouraged and welcomed!