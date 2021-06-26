Cancel
Vineland, NJ

South Jersey Cops Searching for Two Missing Women

By Chris Coleman
WPG Talk Radio
 14 days ago
Cops in two South Jersey towns are searching for two missing women in unrelated cases. Officials in Vineland are on the lookout for 59-year-old Therese Guzzi, who was last seen on June 18th. She is described as being 5' 2" tall and about 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Guzzi was last wearing a pink sweater, blue jeans, and a white CCTEC bag with blue lettering. Anyone who may have seen Guzzi is asked to contact the Vineland Police Department at (856) 696-1212.

