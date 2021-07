Johnny Hooper (pictured) scored two goals to lead the American offense. Current photo via Luiza Moraes. Tbilisi, Georgia – June 26 – The USA Men’s National Team opened play at the FINA World League Super Final with a 10-6 defeat at the hands of Montenegro. Johnny Hooper scored two goals to lead the offense while Drew Holland and Alex Wolf teamed up for 11 saves in goal. The United States returns to play tomorrow against Japan at 12pm et/9am pt. Live stats will be available for each match by clicking here, with live streaming available of the semifinal and final day of competition via FloSports, by clicking here (subscription required).