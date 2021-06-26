Cancel
Whatever Happened To Howard Johnson's Restaurants?

By Maria Scinto
Mashed
 14 days ago
Do you remember HoJo's? If you are under the age of ... no longer wanting to mention your age, then you're probably thinking "Ho who?" If you're sighing in nostalgia over those 28 flavors, though, you're probably wondering how long it's been since you've seen one of Howard Johnson's distinctive orange roofs. Well, unless you've been through Lake George, New York in the past few years, chances are, it's been a while. According to Eater, the Howard Johnson's restaurant in Lake George is "the Last Howard Johnson's in the universe," although reports are mixed as to whether it is actually still in business or not.

